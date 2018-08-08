Fire that scorched Rothwell field believed to be deliberate

A fire that spread across a field near Rothwell is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews were called to a field behind McDonald’s near the A14 eastbound at Rothwell at about 6.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) after reports of hay bales on fire.

The scene of the blaze. Photos by Desborough Fire Station.

Firefighters from Desborough and Kettering used beaters, hose reels and their cobra system to extinguish the blaze with help from a farmer who ploughed round and broke up the bales.

Desborough Fire Station said the fire could have had ‘devastating’ effects.

A spokesman for Northants Police urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.