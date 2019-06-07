Fire investigation launched after stable blaze at Great Addington

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are looking into a large blaze in East Northamptonshire.

Crews were called to the premises, off Cranford Road, shortly after 10.45pm on Thursday, June 6.

File picture

Firefighters removed a number of gas cylinders from the scene and used two main jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, which destroyed a store shed and wood store, and damaged a stable block.

No animals were in the buildings at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A thermal survey carried out by NFRS this morning, Friday, June 7, established there are no hotspots within the site of the fire and the incident has been closed.

An NFRS investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way.