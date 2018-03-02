Fire engine arrives at Northamptonshire police commissioner's door to fix patio after text to fire chief for advice

A fire engine was sent to the Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner's house after he texted the chief fire officer for advice a car crashed into his patio.

The fire service was dispatched to PCC Stephen Mold's house after a car reportedly slid on the icy roads and damaged his property, in front of his house.

Rather than dial 999, Mr Mold, who is Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner, texted his Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey for advice.

Following the crash on Tuesday, a fire engine was sent yesterday afternoon (March 1) to secure the patio in Hartwell.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "You would think, during some of the worst weather Britain has seen in years, the fire service have better things to do than secure Mr Mold's patio. Is this the best use of their time?

"It's not public property. It seems like a job for Mr Mold's insurers, or a builder."

Yesterday, snow and ice caused traffic chaos across Northamptonshire and some villages were left without gas heating.

The fire service was called to 19 incidents across the whole county on March 1.

A spokesman for Mr Mold said: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service visited the residence of PCC Stephen Mold on Tuesday evening around 23.30hrs following a road traffic collision that caused structural damage to Mr Mold’s property.

"Due to the level of damage and out-of-hours nature of the incident, Commissioner Mold texted Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey for advice on the matter. The decision was made to attend the property, to secure damage and prevent injury.

"This approach is common practice for the Fire and Rescue service, who due to adverse weather conditions this week, have prioritised securing potential hazards."

It is understood the damage was accidentally caused by a member of Mr Mold's family.