Fire crews called to haystack fire near East Northants Village Image courtesy of Andy Judkins Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Woodford this evening. Three Northants fire crews were called to the scene in a field off Addington Road at around 5.49pm this evening (Friday, August 30).The cause of the large fire is, as yet, unknown. 'This is sickening and needs to stop!' Yet another load of sheep butchered near Northampton Rothwell Gin Palace stopped from selling gin after illegal sales