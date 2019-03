Firefighters were called to Wharfedale Road in Corby this afternoon (Saturday, March 30) after reports of a car ‘exploding’.

A casualty was treated following the car fire in the residential street off Welland Vale Road.

Two fire applicances from Corby, an ambulance and police officers were called out at 4.31pm. Local people reported hearing a ‘huge bang’ and saw smoke billowing from the street.

The extent of the casualty’s injuries is unknown.