Finedon’s former ambulance station could make way for housing

A former ambulance station could be demolished and turned into housing.

Plans for the redundant ambulance station in Milner Road, Finedon, are set to be discussed tomorrow (Wednesday).

The application is to demolish the building and build a terrace of three three-bedroom dwellings.

It had been on the agenda for Wellingborough Council’s planning committee last month, but councillors said it should be deferred for ‘a better scheme for the site with two reasonably sized properties.’

While the applicant has noted that councillors wanted the scheme to be amended to a pair of semi-detached swelling houses, they have requested the application be re-presented to the committee for determination as proposed.

Among the applicant’s reasons for this is that they say it is not financially viable to develop the site with two dwelling houses and they have concluded that the scheme is not an overdevelopment.

The report prepared for councillors ahead of the previous meeting said the site is currently occupied by a disused ambulance station which is a brick built structure with ‘little architectural merit.’

It also noted that Finedon Parish Council objects to the application which it considers to be overdevelopment due to the lack of adequate off-road car parking.

Planning officers have recommended that the plans are approved subject to various conditions.

The planning committee will consider the plans at its meeting starting at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday) at Swanspool House in Wellingborough.