Finedon man facing prison for sex assaults on girls aged six and four

A 37-year-old man is facing jail after he admitted violent sexual assaults against two girls.

Thomas Sean McCarthy was arrested hours after he sexually assaulted his two victims, aged six and four, on April 1 this year at a village in the Wellingborough area.

Northampton Crown Court heard McCarthy, from Finedon, had been friends with the victim’s mother and, when she left McCarthy alone with the children in order to visit a local shop, he assaulted them in their beds.

McCarthy, who admitted two counts of sexual assault by penetration, two of sexual assault by touching and one of possessing indecent images of children, will be sentenced on July 13.

DC Cathy O’Connor, from the child protection team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This was a violent, opportunist sexual assault carried out on two girls in their beds after their mother had entrusted him to look after them briefly while she went to the shops.

“The girls were incredibly brave throughout the investigation and are continuing to receive support.”