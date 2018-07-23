Fine and criminal behaviour order for noisy neighbour from Kettering

A noisy neighbour from Kettering has been given a fine and criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Kettering Council has successfully obtained a three-year CBO after a resident pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection notice following a court hearing on July 11.

Patrick O’Sullivan of Rockingham House, Rockingham Close, Kettering, had been served with the notice in August 2017 requiring him to take steps to reduce the impact of loud music and raised voices on neighbours in the block of flats where he lived.

Council officers witnessed a breach of the notice and issued a fixed penalty notice of £100, before witnessing further noise, resulting in noise making equipment being seized from the flat in April 2018.

The court granted a forfeiture order allowing the council to keep and destroy some of the equipment seized from the property.

It also granted a three-year CBO, requiring O’Sullivan to not cause a noise nuisance to his neighbours.

If breached, he can go to jail for up to five years.

This is another successful CBO issued following action taken by Kettering Council since anti-social behaviour powers were introduced in 2014.

O’Sullivan was also ordered to pay a total of £1230 in fines and costs.

Shirley Plenderleith, the council’s head of public services, said: “Noise travels easily especially in blocks of flats.

“Residents should take care to use equipment such as sound bars appropriately so that neighbours are not affected by unreasonable noise, or the council may investigate complaints using its legal powers.”