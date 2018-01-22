Find your perfect match with jobs and careers fair in Wellingborough

Jobseekers could find a role they really love by attending a jobs and careers fair in Wellngborough on Valentine’s Day.

The Love Your Career event organised by the Mallows Company in Wellingborough follows on from the success of the previous ROSE jobs and careers fair held last October.

The event is being held on Valentine's Day

More than 150 jobseekers attended the event with 22 employers and support services offering local job opportunities and employability training.

It is hoped that next month’s event at Wellingborough Library on Wednesday, February 14, will be just as successful in helping people aged from 18 to retirement find work.

Clare Golley, from The Mallows Company who co-ordinate quarterly ROSE (Real Options for Skills and Employment) careers fairs, said: “We cater for everyone, whether they are looking for work or just the chance to have an informal chat and book an appointment with our qualified careers advisers.

“Jobseekers are very excited about the prospect of having so many local employers and support services under one roof offering not only local jobs, but also advice and support to help improve their job prospects and careers.

“We are very pleased to be working closely with other organisations such as Wellingborough Library and the Job Centre to improve local employment.”

The event is free to attend and open to anyone who is looking for a new job whether they are working, unemployed, on benefits or in education.

It will be running from 10am until 1pm on February 14.

Stands are also free for employers who want to display their vacancies and meet potential new employees.

Some stands are still available so any interested employers can contact Clare to reserve their place.

There are also opportunities for employers or recruitment agencies to display their vacancies at the event if they are unable to attend on the day.

For more information about the jobs and careers fairs, contact Clare on 01933 664437 or clare@themallowscompany.com.