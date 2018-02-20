Find out more about working at KGH

Kettering General Hospital is holding a recruitment event to appoint to a variety of jobs – with an emphasis on nursing roles involving career development, bank nursing and administration opportunities.

The event is being held from 10am to midday on Saturday (February 24) at the hospital’s Prince William Education Centre (PWEC).

Staff from across the hospital will be on hand to describe what it is like working there, the positions available, and how to apply for posts.

Every year the hospital runs a number of recruitment events to enable local people – and individuals from across the country – to have an opportunity to join the hospital’s friendly and professional teams.

The events are very popular and the last one event was attended by 160 people.

Kettering General Hospital director of nursing and quality Leanne Hackshall said: “The trust employees more than 4,000 people, we have a nursing workforce of over 1,750 staff and currently we have about 50 nursing vacancies.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to see what it is like to work at Kettering General Hospital, to find out what jobs are available and talk to people about their careers in healthcare and the NHS.”

Opportunities on offer will be described on www.kgh.nhs.uk/working-here/

On the day there will be an opportunity to make applications and meet staff from the relevant departments to answer any questions people may have.