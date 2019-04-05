Find out more about Kettering roadworks

An event is being held to allow residents to find out more about roadworks scheduled across Kettering.

Work is continuing at Hanwood Park, the new housing development in Kettering East, and the coming months will see construction work for the most important access routes.

An information event is being held at Barton Hall from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday (April 9) to give people the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed construction work and find out what is scheduled to happen and when, including detailed pedestrian and vehicle diversion routes.

Hanwood Park, contractors Whitemountain and Northamptonshire Highways will provide information on junction improvements scheduled to take place this year at:

- Cranford Road (the road closure starting on April 17 as we reported earlier)

- Access E (Barton Road/Warkton Lane)

- Access F (Barton Road/A14 Junction 10)

- Junction G (Cranford Road/Barton Road July 25 to September 3)

The most controversial of the works is the Cranford Road closure, where a stretch will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians for 18 weeks until early September.

The road closure is to provide drainage works for the whole development and is required as part of the building of the permanent road and utilities to Hayfield Cross Primary School.

If you have any comments or questions Whitemountain’sconstruction work (Cranford Road works, Access E and Access F) contact Whitemountain on kar@breedongroup.com or call 02892501051.

For any Junction G queries contact Northamptonshire Highways on 01604 883400.