Find out more about becoming a firefighter in Corby and Kettering

Events for those thinking about applying to be a firefighter are being held in Corby and Kettering this week.

Last week Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service launched their biggest recruitment drive in five years and hope to take on 32 full-time recruits

Crews at Kettering Fire Station in Headlands will be hosting an open evening from 6pm to 8.30pm on Friday (October 11) for those interested in applying.

There will be a chance for visitors to have a chat with firefighters and find out more about what the role involves and about the recruitment process.

Visitors will also be able to have a closer look at the fire engines on site.

The following day (Saturday) Corby Fire Station in Lloyds Road will be hosting a ‘have a go’ day from 9am to 5pm.

Visitors will have the chance to meet firefighters, find out more about what the role involves and try out the ‘point of entry’ tests which form part of the recruitment process.

Corby crews will also be hosting a stand at Asda in Phoenix Parkway on Friday (October 11, 6.30pm to 8pm) giving out information about the current full-time firefighter recruitment campaign.

For more info about the application process for full-time firefighter roles visit www.northantsfire.gov.uk.