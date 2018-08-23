Find out how to recycle smarter in Corby this afternoon

Some of the myths around recycling are being busted by in Corby this afternoon at a plastics recycling roadshow.

National Recycling Charity, RECOUP, is running a programme aimed at tackling confusion on what plastics can and cannot be recycled in their brown bin.

Leaflets have been distributed to almost 30,000 homes in the Corby area which show some key items of plastic packaging listing what can be put in the recycling bin and what should go into the residual waste bin.

The leaflet also advises householders on the best way to present this packaging for recycling to reduce contamination and improve the quality of plastics recycling collected kerbside in Corby.

RECOUP has joined forces with Corby Borough Council with support from Marks & Spencer plc and RPC Group plc, to deliver a programme under the Pledge2Recycle Plastics brand.

The roadshow will showcase a range of products that can and are being made from plastic collected kerbside and the journey that plastic goes through to become new useful products, as well as competitions and games.

It will be on until 3pm today (Thursday) in James Ashworth Square.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Environment Cllr Mark Pengelly said:

“We know that the majority of our residents go the extra mile to recycle their waste, however, sometimes there is naturally that little bit of confusion about what goes in which bin. We are more than happy to be supporting this event and hope that it helps people across the borough learn a little bit more about recycling, helping them to do their bit for the environment.”

David Baker, Industry Affairs Director, RPC Group plc, said: “We are delighted to be able to be involved with this project, and it is great that the Roadshow highlights the versatility of plastics and the wide range of applications in which it can be used when it is recycled. Through recycling the consumer can give our industry the opportunity to reuse this valuable resource”.

Anne Hitch, Communications Manager, RECOUP said: “RECOUP’s mission is to explain to people how easy it is to recycle plastic containers, so they never become a blight on the natural environment. This collaboration provides a great opportunity to engage with householders and try to answer questions they may have about what to and how to recycle at home ensuring that this resource is recycled and given a second life”.