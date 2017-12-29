Find out about volunteering at animal rescue centre near Wellingborough

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year is holding a volunteer recruitment day.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester has animals of all shapes and sizes to look after while new homes are found for them.

Animals In Need looks after animals of all shapes and sizes

But the charity would not be able to do this without its team of volunteers who give up their time to help out.

A recruitment day is being held next month for anyone interested in joining this team of volunteers to get more information about how they can get involved.

Annie Marriott from the animal rescue and re-homing centre said: “Come and talk to the staff and volunteers to find out how you could take a more active part in helping the animals in our care.”

The recruitment day starts at 11am on Saturday, January 6, at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester.

The charity is looking for volunteers who love animals, don’t mind getting their hands dirty and who are willing to commit to the same hours each week.

It is also looking for people who are able to show patience and understanding to a frightened and confused animal.

For more information about the charity and its work with a wide variety of animals, click here