Final preparations being made ahead of annual opening for Rushden Museum

Final preparations are being made for this year’s exhibitions at Rushden Museum.

The trench will show the full extent of the loss of life that the town saw during World War One when more than 420 men gave their lives.

The museum in the Old Stable Block next to Rushden Hall will also be featuring Walter Tull, Bernard Vann VC, the Suffragettes and features on other events from the final years of World War One.

Cllr Sarah Peacock, who is a museum committee member, said: “This will see the end of the World War One commemorations and four years of fascinating exhibitions will come to a close with the installation of the Bernard Vann VC slab on the town’s War Memorial in September.

“The local social exhibition is featuring the Co-op.

“This was spread all over the town in many guises.

“If anybody has artefacts from the Co-op that we could have on loan from May to November then please email info@rushdenmuseum.co.uk or call 01933 317261.

“We are looking for shoes that were made in the local factories.”

The museum’s annual general meeting is taking place at Rushden Hall from 7pm for a 7.30pm start on Thursday (April 19) and will be followed by a talk about the Co-op by David Hudson.

Members and non-members are welcome.

Light refreshments will be served and donations towards the evening are welcome.

Volunteers are also being sought to help man the museum during the summer months.

People are needed to meet and greet visitors on a Saturday or Sunday for a couple of hours from 2pm to 4pm.

Training will be given.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email the address above or get in touch via the museum’s website or Facebook page.

The museum will be opening at 2pm on Saturday, May 5, for the coming season.