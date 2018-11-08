Film premiere for Corby Totems art project

Internationally exhibited artist Jason Wilsher-Mills has been working with learning disabled groups and schools in Corby and the surrounding area as part of an Arts Council England funded arts project.

The project, Corby Totems, will culminate in a special event at the Savoy Cinema, Corby, including a film premiere and interactive sculpture unveiling at 6.30pm on Monday (November 12).

The project has seen the creation of two large interactive public sculptures which have been designed alongside two groups of adults with learning disabilities, Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange, and include augmented reality technology allowing audiences to unlock animations and music.

The sculptures will also include newly commissioned music written and performed by the groups with Notivate.

The new music will also be a part of a documentary film, commissioned to tell the story of the project and its participants, made by Know Media.

Continuing the celebration of the project, a free public exhibition will go on show in January at the Rooftop Arts Centre, Corby.

The exhibition will show the artwork created on iPads by the groups and schools in workshops lead by Jason throughout the year.

Jason said: “Corby Totems is a truly unique project, as it places those in the community, who do not have a voice, right at its centre, using digital art, music, cutting edge augmented reality and sculpture, to tell the stories of two groups of adults with learning disabilities.

“The two groups are Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange (Olympus Cares).

“As well as working with these amazing groups I have gone into schools, both within the town itself and throughout the county, to raise awareness of disability, through ipad art workshops, where children created a disabled superhero.

“The culmination of this project is the unveiling ceremony of two groundbreaking pieces of sculpture, which I have designed in order to tell the hidden stories of the learning disabled communities within Corby.

“I not only wanted to make something which was beautiful to look at, but be a focal point for raising awareness about disability.

“The two sculptures are groundbreaking as they use cutting edge augmented reality technology and music to tell these stories of the wonderful people I have worked with, whom I am fortunate to call my friends.

“The sculptures become animated and even sing, using this groundbreaking technology.

“Also on the evening there will be the premiere of the documentary film made about this unique residency.

“Come along and be amazed.”