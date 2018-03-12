Fifty firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Daventry

Firefighters have been tackling a major warehouse fire in Daventry overnight.

At its peak, more than 50 firefighters were at the unit used by delivery firm DHL in Parsons Road, Drayton Fields Industrial Estate after being called just before midnight on Sunday, March 11.

Pictures from the scene this morning.

Police have now closed all roads on the industrial estate as well as the A45 Braunston Road and the A361 Drayton Way while they tackle the blaze.

In a statement released in the early hours of this morning, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Currently crews from 10 fire engines plus two high-reach appliances are battling the blaze.

"The fire is contained to the warehouse and there are a number of road closures within the industrial estate while the emergency services attend the incident.

"Roads closures are in place at the junctions of Parsons Road and Nasmyth Road and Lamport Drive and Newnham Drive.

"Other businesses on the industrial estate are not affected by the fire and can still be accessed by staff.

"At this time there are not believed to be any casualties as a result of the fire, the statement said.

People living and working nearby were being advised to close windows as a precautionary measure while the fire was burning.

Firefighters expect to be at the scene well into Monday morning, though the fire is gradually being brought under control.

Incident commander at the scene, Mick Berry, said the fire was first reported at 11.30pm.

Over the past 12 hours, 10 fire engines have been at the scene tackling the blaze.

He said: "We managed to save the offices thanks to the hard work of the crews, which will allow the continuity of the business side of things.

"However, so far as the warehouses are concerned they suffered total damage and will have to be demolished."

Fire services are expected to have resources on site for the next few days.

Mr Berry said it was difficult to say how long the fire would continue for as it was still too dangerous for crews to go inside.

He believes the fire may have started in the "middle" of the warehouse, but added that an investigation ongoing.