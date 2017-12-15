Festive fun with four schools coming together for Christmas concert in Wellingborough

Youngsters from four schools got into the festive spirit with their annual Christmas concert.

Pupils who are part of the Hatton Academies Trust took to the stage at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday) for the festive performance.

The Christmas concert has become an annual event

Choirs from Ecton Village Primary Academy, Oakway Academy and Victoria Primary Academy sang various Christmas songs in front of their parents and teachers.

Several musical groups from Sir Christopher Hatton also performed, including the brass and string ensembles.

And the evening finished with the traditional rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas, with members of the audience participating.

The concert was a sell-out and VIP guests included the mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough Cllr Paul Bell and wife Carol.

Staff and sixth formers enjoying the event