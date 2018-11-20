Festive focus at Rushden Lakes’ Nene Wetlands

The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre at Rushden Lakes will have a sharp focus on the festive season with two events announced.

First up at the Wildlife Trust’s centre is a special optics day on Friday, November 23, from 10am to 5pm.

Experts from Opticron will be giving advice on a wide variety of binoculars, telescopes, monoculars and assorted accessories.

There will be the opportunity to ‘try and buy’ top range binoculars over the great views across the Nene Wetlands nature reserve, which the Wildlife Trust say is the perfect way to choose which binocular or scope are most suitable.

As well as instruments for long-distance observation of birds and animals, there are plenty of products for those wanting to study insects such as dragonflies and bees, with an extensive range of magnifiers useful for low vision enhancement or the macro study of anything from stamps to grass seed variants.

Also on the horizon is a festive weekend at the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre from 10am to 4pm on December 8 and 9.

Local choirs will singing and bands playing outside the Visitor Centre on the boardwalk including Higham Rock Choir, Thrapston School Choir, the NN10 Choir and U3A Singing Group.

A complimentary glass of mulled wine or cup of hot chocolate and mince pies can be shared with the trust, offered to all those shopping at the Visitor Centre that weekend.

The range of activities on offer include drop-in decorating, making natural Christmas decorations (£3 per child) as well as decorating willow Christmas wreaths (suitable for older children) at £10 per wreath, with all materials included, between 11am and 4pm.

There will be a Winter Wildlife Wander on Saturday, December 8, from 10.30am to midday at £3 per person. Booking is advisable but not essential.

For further information call the Visitor Centre on 01933 779587 or visit www.wildlifebcn.org/events.