Festival atmosphere promised for Wellingborough beer festival

Live entertainment will help to create a festival atmosphere at the Wellingborough Waendel beer festival next month.

The three-day event, organised by the Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce, is taking place at All Saints Church Hall in Midland Road from 4pm to midnight on Thursday, May 10, and from midday to midnight on Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12.

More than 40 real ales and ciders from local and national micro-breweries, plus wines and soft drinks will be on offer as well as BBQ food and live music each day.

Organiser and chamber executive committee member Alan Piggot said: “The programme of events promises to create a festival atmosphere.

“I hope people will take this opportunity to come along and taste some of the delights on offer.”

Entertainment at the event, sponsored by the Coach & Horses pub, Evans Cook solicitors and Nigel Davies property services, will be provided by troubadour singer and musician, Steve Barbe, The Pommygranites, the Bluebird steelband and the Bozeat City Rollers.

Entry costs £5 per day and entitles the ticketholder to one free pint plus a souvenir beer glass and full colour programme.

A ticket allowing entry across two or three days costs £8.

The Wellingborough Chamber was set up to help promote and protect businesses in the town and the borough.

Membership starts from £58 and provides members with immediate access to advice and information on local, regional and national issues.