Feel-good festival promising party atmosphere in Wellingborough

Residents, business owners and community groups are being recruited to help conjure up a party atmosphere at a ‘feel-good’ festival of fun.

WelliFest is set to transform the streets of Wellingborough town centre during the weekend of September 22 and 23.

The town’s community, including schools and voluntary groups, are being asked to come together to celebrate their town.

Those who can sing, dance, perform magic or entertain an audience with any other talent are sought to perform on a purpose-built stage on the Tithe Barn lawns.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business Improvement District which is organising the event, said: “We are delighted that our second WelliFest is returning in September.

“We’re inviting everyone to join us for a good time and to celebrate all the town has to offer.

“This year we have a Steampunk theme, which promises to provide a weekend with all sorts of quirky and fun activities culminating in a Steampunk Cabaret at The Castle Theatre.

“So save the date and come and join us at this feel-good festival for all ages.”

Visitors can head for the town centre to check out what’s on offer with venues including the Tithe Barn, Wellingborough Museum and the Hind Hotel among those already confirmed.

People can enjoy a tipple from the drinks bar provided by Hart Family Brewers while enjoying music and other performances taking place nearby.

Other events confirmed include a modified car show, organised by Silver Street business Vision Vape, which will take place on the Market Square.

Car owners wishing to participate are requested to get in touch.

The Wellingborough BID is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.

To participate in any way in the WelliFest Weekend, email info@discoverwellingborough.co.uk.