Fast-food giant and coffee chain could soon be opening new branches in Corby

Plans for a new McDonalds restaurant and Costa Coffee in Corby could be approved next week.

The fast-food giant is looking to open a two-storey restaurant with drive-thru at the Corby Southern Gateway at Little Colliers Field.

The Premier Inn at the Corby Southern Gateway

Costa Coffee could be opening a cafe and drive-thru there too, with two commercial units also included in the planning application for the site just off the Oakley Hay roundabout.

Corby Council’s development control committee will consider the application at its meeting on Tuesday (January 16).

A report prepared for councillors ahead of the meeting states: “This application relates to a proposed development consisting a drive-thru McDonalds and Costa with associated works along with two additional A1 - A5 use commercial units located on land adjoining the Oakley Hay roundabout on the A6003.

“As noted the site already has a number of commercial uses including a Premier Inn, restaurant, petrol filling station and a Greggs store.

“The application site has previous planning permission for industrial use.

“The site is currently vacant and located immediately to the rear of the existing petrol station and to the west of an open space area associated with a new residential development of 48 dwellings.”

The proposed McDonalds is expected to provide more than 65 either full or part-time jobs.

However, three objections have been received about the amended scheme, with concerns including the potential for anti-social behaviour, odour and noise impact, impact on traffic and parking due to increased traffic movement and litter generation.

While the Highway Authority has no highway objections to the principle of the development, it has noted the requirement of a travel plan and a contribution of £20,000 towards a future traffic mitigation scheme for the adjoining roundabout.

This has been agreed by the applicant and will be secured by a unilateral undertaking which is currently being prepared.

Officers have recommended that the application is granted subject to the unilateral undertaking in relation to money towards traffic mitigation for the roundabout and a number of planning conditions.