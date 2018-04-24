Fan banned from all games at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

A man from Rushden has been banned from attending any games at the home of AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The ban, which is for an indefinite amount of time, was made following an incident during Saturday’s game against Cambridge City FC.

A statement released by AFC Rushden & Diamonds today (Tuesday) said: “Supporters will be aware of an incident during Saturday’s game at Cambridge City FC.

“The board, together with Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire Police, have acted swiftly to identify the individual involved and, as a result, a supporter has today been banned from attending all matches at Hayden Road for an indefinite period of time.

“The board has also received several complaints about inappropriate language used by a small section of our supporters during the game on Saturday, and would like to take this opportunity to remind all supporters that ours is a community football club and such language will not be tolerated.

“Supporters who are concerned by anything they see or hear during matches should speak to the nearest steward who will take any necessary action.”

Saturday’s game took place at Westwood Road, the home of St Ives Town FC, which Cambridge City is currently sharing while work on their new home is completed.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.50pm on Saturday (April 21) with reports of violence involving about a dozen people in Westwood Road, St Ives.

“Officers attended the scene and a man in his 20s from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

“He was later released with a caution.

“The conditions of which were a £100 fine, attend an alcohol awareness course and write a letter of apology.”