Family's heartbreaking tribute to Burton Latimer man killed in crash

A Burton Latimer motorcyclist who died in a crash has been described as "a family man through and through" by devastated relatives.

Lewis Marks, 34, suffered fatal injuries after his red Ducati Multistrada was involved in a crash with a blue BMW 330D and a grey Ford Focus on the A509 between Wellingborough and Great Harrowden just before 3pm last Saturday (September 7).

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Lewis died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, his family said: "Lewis was a wonderful father, a caring fiancé, a loving son and brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and godfather. He lived for his family and his children who meant the world to him.

"Providing for his family and his children was always Lewis’ main concern. He really was a family man through and through.

"Lewis was one of those people in life who are not only caring and hardworking but also have a great sense of humour. He was always making people laugh and always had a sparkle in his eye.

"Lewis a had a great circle of close friends that thought of him as family, as he was often there helping out."

Lewis was a keen rider, something he had been doing from the age of eight-years-old. His family said he loved his cars and bikes and that the bike community would really miss him.

Lewis would go on many rides with them, something he was doing on Saturday.

He was planning on marrying "his perfect match" Tina next year.

The family statement added: 'Since he died we have had many messages from people telling us how loved he was and how much he will be missed.

"Lewis thought of his partner Tina as his perfect match. They were planning on getting married in August 2020 which was something he was really looking forward to.

"They had recently had tattoos of each other’s names done and were really looking forward to their future together.

'It is impossible to ever forget someone who gave you so many good things to remember, who was so loved and relied on and needed, and Lewis’ death has left a hole in our lives that will never truly heal."

Witnesses to the crash should call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.