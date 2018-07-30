Family-run cycle store opens at Rushden Lakes

Avid cyclists are in for a treat this summer as AJ Cycles is the first store to open at Rushden Lakes’ new phase.

Founded in 2006, AJ Cycles has brought its love for the sport to Rushden Lakes.

Inside the new store

Specialising in hundreds of top performance bikes from leading manufacturers as well as accessories, clothing, a repair workshop and bike fitting service, bosses say it will be the number one store to visit for all cycling enthusiasts.

The family-run shop is located on Rushden Lakes’ East Terrace and is set to be joined by Wren Kitchens, Cotswold Outdoor, Decathlon and Hobbycraft, all of which will be arriving throughout the summer.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, is delighted that AJ Cycles is the first shop to open on the East Terrace.

And added: “The first phase has brought a great selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle stores along with a number of fantastic restaurants to the area, so we’re really excited for the East Terrace to become a part of our shopping destination and strengthen our current line-up.

“The arrival of AJ Cycles to Rushden Lakes is a really strong addition and complements the opportunity visitors already have to cycle around the lake as well as make use of the cycle route connecting Rushden to the town to the lakes and beyond, out into the Nene Wetlands nature reserve.

“We would like to wish the team there the best of luck with the new store.”

Paul Scanes, founder of AJ Cycles, said: “We here at AJ Cycles have been super excited to open a bicycle and hire store at Rushden Lakes.

“The development has been a huge success so far and we are looking forward to offering something different.

“The cycle tracks around the development are fantastic, and we want more people to enjoy the great outdoors by bicycle.”