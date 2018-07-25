Family raises £7,300 for Kettering baby unit in memory of son Aahran

The parents of a baby boy who received treatment at Kettering General Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit have handed over a cheque for £7,865 in his memory.

Aahran Raja Patel was on November 25 last year to parents Malini and Rahul Patel.

A spokesman for the hospital said; “Despite a normal pregnancy, after several tests and scans once he was born, Malini and Rahul learned about multiple abnormalities that Aahran was faced with.

“His brain had not developed like it was expected to from very early in pregnancy, and he had also suffered a stroke like event that caused injury to his brain before he was born.

“As a result, Aahran suffered seizures which got worse and more noticeable as time went on. His breathing was also shallow and would require support to help him breathe easier.

“On December 21 - at 26 days old - Aahran passed away peacefully.”

In Aahran’s memory, his family and friends raised an incredible £7,865.38 for the Special Care Baby Unit at Kettering General Hospital.

This money will all go towards purchasing a brand new Giraffe incubator at a cost of £35,000.

Malini said: “We found a new family with the doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants from SCBU and there isn’t a way for us to thank them enough for what they had done for Aahran and us.

“So many of our family and friends have donated in Aahran’s memory.

“We would like to thank everyone for their contributions towards the new incubator, which will mean that another baby can be supported and hopefully, go home with his or her parents, healthy and happy.”

If you would like to support Kettering General Hospital, contact the Fundraising Team on 01536 491569.