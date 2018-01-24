Family pay tribute to murdered Kettering man who ‘would light up the place’

The family of a man who was killed in Kettering 10 days ago have paid tribute to their friendly, happy relative.

29-year-old Tairu Jallow was stabbed to death at his home in Havelock Street at about 9pm on January 14.

Flowers left outside Tairu Jallow's house. NNL-180123-154022005

A statement on behalf of Mr Jallow’s family said: “Tairu was a beloved brother, son and husband, and a loving and peaceful man.

“We are all devastated by his death and he will be greatly missed.

“He was a friendly, happy person, who liked to tell jokes and make people laugh.

“He would walk into a room, tell a joke and light up the place.

“He very much enjoyed it when all the family came together and we did this just a couple of weeks ago.

“He also had a lot of friends and knew lots of people and it has been comforting to receive calls and kind words from many of them.”

A police investigation into the murder has so far seen three people arrested, but they have all been released with no further action to be taken.

Tairu’s family has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

The statement added: “It’s really important that anyone who knows anything about what happened that night, to come forward and help the police with their investigation.

“If you have any information, however insignificant you think it might be, please contact Northamptonshire Police and help bring the person or people responsible for Tairu’s death to justice.

“Tairu was much loved and we all have many fond memories of him and our times together.

“He will be sadly missed and remembered with love.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Network.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or report their information online at www.mipp.police.uk.