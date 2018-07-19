Family of late cancer patient donate more than £5,000 to KGH

The family of a cancer patient who died earlier this year have donated more than £5,000 to Kettering General Hospital.

Johnny Doran battled for 13 years with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer which affects bone marrow and plasma cells.

Johnny's family present the cheque.

He visited KGH countless times for appointments and treatments and was loved dearly by staff who got to know him very well over the years.

Johnny had a wish to raise as much money as possible to help others in similar circumstances and since he passed away in February earlier this year, his family and friends have raised an incredible amount for Centenary Wing and Lilford Ward where he received most of his care.

They visited the hospital earlier this month where they donated £5,636.40.

Johnny’s wife Janis said: “We want to thank everyone for kindly donating in memory of Johnny.

“To have raised such a fantastic amount to go on to help others has been amazing.”

To support KGH in memory of Johnny, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JohnnyDoran.