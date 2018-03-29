Family of Kettering care abuse victim donate to memory cafe

The family of a Kettering woman who was shown being slapped by her carer on a hidden camera have donated media fees to a local cause.

Sabina Marsden’s ordeal, first reported by the Northants Telegraph, went global earlier this year and appeared in titles as far away as the New York Post.

The family were offered £200 to speak to Closer magazine about the incident, which they accepted, and have now donated the money to Kettering’s memory cafe.

Sabina’s daughter Gina Owen said: “They offered us some money but we didn’t choose to do this for financial reasons.

“I went to the cafe and I was overwhelmed by how welcoming it was and the amount of help that was out there and that’s why we’ve chosen this cause.

“I just wanted something positive to come out of it.”

The cafe was set up and sponsored by The Rotary Club of Kettering at the Keystone Centre in Rockingham Road after a similar cafe run by the Alzheimer’s Society closed due to a loss of funding.

It provides entertainment and refreshments from 2pm to 4pm once a month to provide social and supportive get-togethers for carers with volunteers from those with experience such as Admiral Nurse, Home Instead, Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rotary Club member and project manager at the cafe Yvonne Robinson said: “With this money we shall be able to provide more entertainment.

“It’s expensive to put on something a little more special and this will certainly help.

“We’ve had a great response from the cafe so far and people really look forward to it.”

Sabina has dementia herself and requires care from a carer and her daughters.

The shocking incident was caught on camera just 10 minutes after it was turned on.

The carer who was caught slapping Sabina, 46-year-old Stacey George, admitted the attack and was given a police caution.

Gina added that she was overwhelmed by the reaction to the original story.

She said: “I couldn’t believe how far the story reached and how many people sent messages of support.”

For more information on the memory cafe contact Yvonne on 07866 367964.