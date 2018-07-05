Family of Corby’s ‘Cat in a Hat’ taking on run in her memory

The family of Corby’s ‘Cat in a Hat’ are taking on a run in her memory.

Following the loss of Corby’s Cat Anderson aged just 38 to a brain tumour last year, eight members of her extended family will be taking on the Uventure Run at Cranford Hall, Kettering, on July 14.

Corby's 'Cat in a Hat' Cat Anderson

Cat’s cousin, Kirsten Montgomery, 27, from Corby, will be taking part, along with her partner Anthony Hipkiss and their daughters Lois, nine, and Leila, seven, who both attend Exeter Academy in the town, as well as Rob Saunderson, who is married to Cat’s cousin Charlene, and their son Aidan, 10, a pupil at St Brendan’s Catholic School.

Also taking part is Cat’s nephew, Joe, eight, who goes to Hawthorn Junior School in Kettering and is the son of Cat’s sister Lainy.

Joe will be accompanied in the run by another Corby cousin, 19-year-old Shannon Montgomery.

The Uventure junior race will see participants run, jump, crawl and wade over different types of obstacles, including an 84ft long slide, while covering a distance of 3.5K.

Aidan and Rob Saunderson

Kirsten said: “I always looked up to Cat.

“She would often take care of me when I was little and I particularly remember enjoying the times she took me swimming.

“We have never done anything like this before, but Lois came up with the idea as an opportunity to do something which was challenging, yet fun, to raise funds for a good cause.

“After the race we are coming back to a big barbecue with all the families involved in the Uventure, as well as Cat’s mum, dad and sisters too.

Lois and Leila

“It will be lovely to get everyone together, although we will be very conscious that Cat is missing – she was such a larger-than-life, fun person.”

Cat, who lived in Corby until she moved to Uppingham not long before she became ill, and her parents Rab and Margo Anderson, who live in Kettering, set up Cat in a Hat, a fundraising group under the umbrella of the national Brain Tumour Research charity, after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

They were shocked to discover that brain tumours can affect anyone at any age.

Statistics show they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease.

Rab said: “Cat was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour in 2014, but by the end of the same year it had already become aggressive.

“Throughout her brain tumour journey, Cat remained upbeat and incredibly positive, always laughing and joking.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago on June 14 that we had to face the agony of the first anniversary of Cat’s passing.

“We are so touched that many of our nieces and nephews and their children, and many other members of our family continue to want to help to keep Cat’s memory and legacy alive.

“It always surprises me when the junior members of the family come up with these great ideas for little fundraisers.

“Family is important to us and it was very important to Cat too.

“She loved her cousins and we look forward to having a great day with them.”

Carol Robertson, head of community fundraising for Brain Tumour Research, said: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer.

“Experiences like Cat’s remind us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

“We are extremely grateful to Kirsten, Anthony, Lois, Leila, Rob, Aidan, Charlene and Joe for their support.”

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research in memory of Cat go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/catinahat1.