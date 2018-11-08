Family fun promised at Wellingborough’s Christmas lights switch-on

The official countdown to Christmas in Wellingborough will start with the switching on of the festive lights later this month.

Wellingborough Council is inviting people to join them for the festive event taking place from 2.30pm on Saturday, November 24.

Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Malcolm Ward, will be joined by special guests to turn on this year’s Christmas display at about 5.30pm.

This year’s event, which is organised by the council, will offer a wide-range of festive celebrations for all the family.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be delivering the annual Christmas light switch-on and we are thrilled that some fantastic local organisations will be joining us this year.

“I would encourage everyone to come along and celebrate the countdown to Christmas at this fun-filled event.”

More details about this festive event will be announced soon.

For more information go to www.wellingborough.gov.uk.