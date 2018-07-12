Family fun day in Wellingborough to support charity in memory of Chelsea

A charity which supports children being treated for cancer is appealing for help for its annual fun day.

This year will be the sixth year of the family fun day for Chelsea’s Angels, the charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.

The fun day, which is taking place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 21, at Wellingborough’s Tithe Barn, is the charity’s biggest event of the year.

There will be stalls selling hand-made items, cakes, refreshments, a raffle, tombola, hoopla and a teddy tombola.

There will also be displays and performances, a fire engine, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and princess visits.

Michelle Tompkins from the charity would love to hear from anyone who can help out with the event, particularly with raffle prizes.

She said: “We have about 10 raffle prizes donated by local businesses and friends but if anyone else is able to donate a meal voucher, beauty appointment or something similar that would be truly appreciated.

“And we have 7,000 flyers to give out so if anyone is able to take some to their workplace or school, that would be great.

“This will be our sixth annual family fun day at the venue, but eighth if you include the events we did for Chelsea there in 2008 and 2009 so we want to go all out and make this the best we can.”

Chelsea had one wish before she died for her family to help other poorly children like her and this led to the charity being set up in 2010.

The Irthlingborough-based charity has since gone on to raise thousands of pounds and worked tirelessly to help other youngsters going through treatment and their families.

One of the ways it helps is by buying something to put a smile on the child’s face or by offering financial support to the family.

This could be to cover costs such as fuel to get to and from hospital appointments, or to cover bills or mortgage payments.

They also donate care packs to youngsters being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

For more information about Chelsea’s Angels, click here

Anyone who has any raffle prizes to donate for the family fun day can call Emma on 07717 606864.

They can also get in touch through the charity’s Facebook page by searching for Chelsea’s Angels Children’s Cancer Charity.