Family fun day in Wellingborough raises more than £7,000 for Ups n Downs charity

A family fun day raised more than £7,000 for a charity which supports families affected by Downs Syndrome.

Leanne and Gary Fardon may be the newest members of the Ups n Downs charity, but they already know how important and valuable the support it provides to families in Northants is.

They decided they wanted to raise money for the charity and started organising a family fun day at Wellingborough Golf Club on June 10.

Leanne said: “We found out prenatally that our baby had Downs Syndrome in 2016 and after a lot of upset and worry found this local charity who have been amazing since then.

“Our little girl Elsie is now 14-months-old and has had surgery already on both her eyes, and now has the aid of contact lenses to see every day with the help of mummy and daddy putting and taking them in and out, which comes with its own challenges.

“Elsie also has speech and language therapy every month and has been learning sing and sign from a baby, which is all funded by Ups n Downs.”

The family fun day helped raise more than £7,000 for the charity.

Leanne said: “We had an amazing day at Wellingborough Golf Club and raised a fantastic £7,346 for Ups n Downs.

“Beautiful weather for it, and lots of happy families coming together.”

Entertainment on the day included music from Joe Church, children being able to get up close to the animals from Urban Safari, a kickboxing demonstration from Fighting Fit Academy, a magic show, live auction and guest appearances from Spiderman and Alice In Wonderland.

Leanne has thanked everyone who went along and all those who supported them with the fundraiser.

She said: “We want to thank everyone for coming and buying the tickets.

“Big thanks to Wellingborough Golf Club for the use of the marquee and all the sponsors of the event.

“And the entertainers, Urban Safari, Hire A Princess for Alice in Wonderland, Spiderman, and Matthew Garrett for his magic.

“And Joe Church for his music and singing, the children loved everything.

“Thank you to Fighting Fit Academy for the kickboxing set and letting the children have a go with the gloves on.

“It was such a great event, at only £5 a ticket the kids were entertained all day.

“The money will help so many children and their development.”

For more information about Ups n Downs and its work in the county, click here