Family fun day at Corby pub for Lakelands Hospice

A Corby pub is hosting a fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice’s #challenge518 fundraiser.

The gathering and family fun day starts at midday tomorrow (Saturday) at the Shire Horse pub in Willow Brook Road, Corby.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “The Shire Horse rises to our #challenge518 this weekend.

“The Shire Gathering event is the place to be this Saturday.

“The Shire Gathering event starts at 12 noon, with 10 live bands – the headlining act is Kushty.

“A great family event, entry is only £5 and kids under 14 go free.

“There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, sweet stall and barbecue in the beer garden, and all in aid of Lakelands Hospice.

“Thank you Andy Lapsley for hosting an amazing event, for rising to our #challenge518 and making Lakelands Hospice your beneficiary, it really is appreciated.”

All money raised by #challenge518 during June will go towards supporting the work of the hospice’s Hospice At Home team.

For more information about Lakelands Hospice and its work, click here