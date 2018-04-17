Family fun day and dog show for Corby hospice

A family fun day is being held in support of Lakelands Hospice.

Entry to the annual family fun day and dog show, which is part of Corby Outdoors Festival, is free and is being held at East Carlton Park from midday to 4pm on Monday, May 28.

Attractions include the dog show, which has been sponsored by myanimal.co.uk, crazy golf, inflatables, craft stalls, face painting and dance displays.

There are 10 categories in the dog show, with first, second and third place prizes up for grabs.

Organisers say there will be at least one category to suit your pet and it is only £2 a category.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “We will also have Alan J Kane offering wonderful pet photo portrait sittings for only £5.

“A real bargain and an opportunity to capture a beautiful photo of your much loved pet.

“Come along, pack a picnic and have a great family day out and support Lakelands Hospice too.”

Stall pitch spaces are available for the event for a minimum donation of £20.

To book a stall or for more information call Marina on 01536 747755.