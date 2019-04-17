Family friend completes half marathon to help Raunds girl, three, who lost use of her legs overnight after virus

A man from Brigstock has completed the Birmingham Half Marathon to help a three-year-old Raunds girl who lost her legs overnight after contracting a virus on holiday.

Lewis Good trained for months in preparation as he raised money for Imogen Roberts, who caught a viral infection in Belgium and was diagnosed with a rare condition called Transverse Myelitis at the end of 2018.

This meant she went to sleep one night and woke up without the use of her legs.

Imogen’s family and health professionals feel that specialist physio would give Imogen the best possible chance to walk again and aim to raise £10,000 for the treatment.

Lewis, a family friend of the Robertses, said: "I was going to donate some money myself but felt that wouldn't have made a big difference.

"I wanted to try and raise as much as possible as I believe anyone in the situation Imogen has been put in deserves the best possible chance at making a recovery.

"I also think through all the small donations made by my friends and family as sponsorship that this can make a huge difference, and it's expected that I have raised around £1,500.

"I came up with the idea of a run as its something with the help of everyone that Imogen herself will be able to do someday."

Lewis completed the half marathon in a 1hr50 and his fundraising page has raised half of the £10,000 target at the time of writing.

Imogen's mum Holly said: “I cannot thank Lewis enough for all his hard work and for helping to raise such an incredible amount of money, and I hope that Imogen will one day be able to join Lewis on a run."

