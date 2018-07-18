Family festival in Wellingborough this weekend

Fun for all the family is on offer at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough on Saturday (July 21).

The family festival is taking place from 10am to 3pm at the hall in Goldsmith Road on the Queensway estate.

Attractions include crazy golf, vintage vehicles, face painting, messy craft zone, bouncy castle, penalty shoot-out as well as a barbecue and bar.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall said: “This Saturday, we will be holding our family festival at Glamis Hall.

“It will be a free event again, with the exception of the go carts that we are having to make a small charge.”

For more information about the event or Glamis Hall, click here