Families threatened with violence in three Northampton Asian gold burglaries

Police are appealing for the public’s help for information following three burglaries in Northampton last night (Friday, 16 March), all targeting Asian gold.

The first incident happened in Chewton Close, Duston, at about 8pm, when three offenders scaled a wall to gain access to a property but fled after being challenged by the occupants.

The second happened between 8pm and 9pm in Blossom Way, Little Billing, when five men smashed through a rear door and threatened the occupants with violence before stealing jewellery.

The third was in Beech Grove, Boothville, at about 10.30pm, when six offenders broke in through a back door and this time used violence before forcing open a safe and stealing a significant quantity of jewellery, cash and credit cards.

Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray, the forces Head of Crime, said: "These are very serious offences and I’d like to reassure the community we are responding robustly with a dedicated team of detectives working round the clock to identify the offenders and bring them to justice. During these offences the families were either threatened with violence or in one particular offence, serious levels of violence were used - including the use of weapons.

“We are fully aware these burglaries - in addition to those which have happened recently - are having a significant impact on the Asian community. We are working closely to support the affected families as well as carrying out door-to-door enquiries while extra uniformed officers are being deployed for patrols this weekend.

“Last night’s incidents were highly distressing for the families involved and I am urging anybody with any information, however insignificant it may seem, to get in contact. Were you in the any of the areas mentioned above yesterday evening? Did you see anybody behaving in a suspicious manner or do you know who is carrying out these offences? If you have anything you can tell us, please call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Anybody with any concerns following the recent series of burglaries should contact their local neighbourhood policing team.

Police are advising owners of high-value gold or jewellery to consider removing it from their homes and placing it in a safety deposit box scheme - which, they say, remains the best way to protect it.

The county force is also advising people to double lock doors and windows, use timer switches on lamps if they are out and keep a light on in the evening.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident or the wider series of Asian gold burglaries should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.