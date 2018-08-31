Fake taxi picked up woman in Kettering

A woman got into a car posing as a taxi in Kettering - then managed to flee the vehicle when she realised it wasn’t.

Now police are warning people of the importance of pre-booking taxis before a night out.

The dark coloured saloon car was parked in the taxi rank on Silver Street, Kettering, but does not appear to have been a registered taxi.

After the victim got into the car, it drove off, but she managed to get out of the car and run back to the main road, once she realised it was not an actual taxi.

The incident happened at around 3.15am on Sunday, August 26.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers are reminding people of the following safety advice:

If you’re having a night out, plan how you’re going to get home and arrange a lift or book a taxi in your name.

Always keep the number of a reliable firm with you. Avoid minicabs or private-hire cars that tout for business and are unlicensed.

If you can pre-book your taxi, make a note of the company you are using and the phone number and leave it with a friend.

When the taxi arrives, check it’s the one you booked. If in doubt, don’t get in

Always sit behind the driver in the back seat. If you feel uneasy, ask to be let out.

Never accept a lift from a stranger.

Stick with your friends and choose a meeting point where you’ll wait for each other if you get separated.