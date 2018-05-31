‘Fabulous Finedon’ comes together to raise £5,000 for hospice

The people of Finedon have been thanked for their fabulous support of a fundraiser for Cransley Hospice.

For many weeks people in Finedon have been fundraising for the Kettering hospice and it culminated in a sports day on May 12 at Finedon Old Band Club.

There were raffles, auctions, bingo, discos and something for the ladies with the Full Monty hosted by Gladstone WMC.

Their efforts were in memory of Martin Deubert and all those lost to cancer.

Martin’s wife Veronica said: “There are so many people to thank for their help in raising over £5,000 but I must mention our fundraising team and those who braved the shave for the events.

“A huge thank you to Sally Mellows, Mary Lucas, Karen Hobson, Lyndsey Holley, Sara Debanke, Lee Donaldson, Connor Blundell steward at the Gladstone WMC who braved the shave on May 11 along with Sean Mellows who, although very nervous, braved the shave also.

“And Teri Gough who braved the shave on May 12, well done all.

“The entire village got behind this fundraising with overwhelming enthusiasm, a very fitting legacy to Martin Deubert and our loved ones.

“This brought the community together for a cause dear to our hearts and there is such a feel good factor here in fabulous Finedon.”

The Reverend Richard Coles went along to the Old Band Club on May 20 to present a cheque for £5,000 to Tania from Cransley Hospice.

And plans for future fundraisers are already in the pipeline for next year, including a Calendar Girls calendar and the possibility of a parachute jump.

Veronica added: “All proceeds are to Cransley Hospice to ensure they can continue to offer a dignified end of life service.

“A huge thank you all, you are all amazing.”