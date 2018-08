One of Kettering’s grand buildings is on the market.

The former Gala Bingo hall, which closed in June, is being advertised for let by estate agents Berrys.

The bingo hall. Photo courtesy of Berrys.

The 15,000 sq ft venue in High Street opened as the Regal Cinema in 1936 before becoming a bingo hall in 1974.

It has a private car park to the rear and can be let as a whole or has the potential to be split.

The price to rent it is on application only.

For more details visit https://www.berrys.uk.com/property/19-high-street-kettering.