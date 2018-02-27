Extraordinary meeting to set council tax for Wellingborough

An extraordinary meeting has been called to set the council tax for Wellingborough.

Members of Wellingborough Council will be attending the special meeting taking place on Thursday (March 1) after Northamptonshire County Council has set its council tax precept.

The borough council is recommending an increase of £5 in council tax for 2018/2019.

A report prepared for councillors ahead of the meeting states: “The resources committee has considered the budget proposals for 2018-19 to 2021-22 as part of the medium term financial plan and the recommendation was to increase the borough element of council tax in 2018-19 by £5 to £110.71.”

The report also says: “Northamptonshire County Council cabinet met on 14 February 2018 and is recommending a tax increase of 5.98 per cent, which includes 3.0 per cent for the social care precept.

“This would result in a band D council tax of £1,236.35 (£1,166.59 in 2017-18).

“At the time of writing, Northamptonshire County Council precept is still due to be ratified.

“Whilst an indicative level of precept has been provided by them, the council resolution itself is still subject to amendment.

“When the provisional figures have been confirmed a final, revised version of the council tax resolution for approval will be circulated to members at the council meeting itself if anything changes.”

The extraordinary meeting of Wellingborough Council starts at 7pm on Thursday (March 1) in the council chamber at Swanspool House.