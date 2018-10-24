Extra security installed at Rushton church over lead theft fears

Extra security has been installed at a church in Rushton after a series of lead thefts in the county.

In the past six months, there have been more than 12 thefts of lead from church roofs in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area.

It’s prompted the Parochial Church Council of All Saints Rushton to install extra security precautions to prevent similar occurrences on their facilities.

The existing lead roof on the Rushton church building is considered extremely vulnerable because of the relative scrap value attributed to the material.

The parish council has installed a brand-new roof CCTV security system, as well as a five-year annual maintenance plan with remote 24-hour monitoring, after receiving a £6,670 grant from local construction business Mick George Ltd.

Not only will the new security measures deter the likelihood of theft, but if in the unfortunate case that it did occur, then a full repair or replacement cost would be redeemable from insurers.

Without the cameras, only the initial £5,000 of any claim is accessible, which would go a short way towards the estimated £40,000 value for the lead on just one of the roofs.

Kevin Abraham, of the Parochial Church Council of All Saints Rushton, said: “We now have peace of mind knowing that there is 24-hour monitoring of the location to help protect against any acts of theft or damage.”

Further improvements to the 13th Century building are also being planned.

Because of the increasing use of the location for religious, public and social services such as weddings, exhibitions and concerts, upgrades are planned to the kitchen, serving and toilet facilities.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the local residents and community in the Rushton area due to our nearby site.

“We are extremely grateful for their support and would wherever feasible look to assist in developing the amenities at their disposal.”