Extra £1m to tackle homelessness in Wellingborough

Efforts to tackle Wellingborough’s homelessness problem have been given a £1m boost.

Wellingborough Council’s resources committee agreed to commit the seven-figure sum to invest in properties for temporary accommodation.

The cash boost, funded by existing capital reserves, will allow the purchase of a mix of properties for residents that require emergency housing and provide them with a safe and warm place to sleep.

Leader of the council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “We are committed to making a real difference to the lives and future of residents across the borough.

“I am delighted that we are able to provide a safe and warm place for families and individuals to call home.”

Earlier this year the authority was criticised by volunteers for not doing enough.

Last year it was revealed the number of homelessness cases in the town doubled in just five months. Plans for a homeless night shelter in the grounds of Wellingborough School were later approved.

The £1m funding boost is on top of the £1.7m allocated last year which has already provided homes to three homeless families over the Christmas period, with a further six properties in the pipeline to be acquired before the end of the financial year.

Cllr Griffiths said: “People can find themselves facing homelessness for a whole number of reasons, and we will continue to invest in properties and colleagues to continue to support these residents.”

Wellingborough Council is working in partnership with Corby Council, who will manage the properties on the council’s behalf and work closely with the housing options service in Wellingborough to allocate these homes.

The council says their 2018-23 housing plan will continue to seek alternative accommodation solutions for households facing homelessness avoiding the use of bed and breakfasts.

To speak to a member of the housing options team at the council call 01933 229777, option 3. To view the housing plan visit www.wellingborough.gov.uk/housingplan.