Explosive disposal team say package delivered to business park near Northamptonshire border is 'non-suspicious'

A cordon at a business park near the Northamptonshire border has been lifted after the explosive disposal team deemed a package not to be suspicious.

The 100-metre cordon was put in place earlier today at Unilever on the Colworth Science Park in Sharnbrook when an item received in the post was deemed suspicious.

Police attended the scene, and precautions were taken, including the evacuation of a nearby nursery school.

On examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, the item was discovered to be non-suspicious, and the scene has now been stood down.