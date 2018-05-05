Expansion plan for Kettering hotel

A Kettering hotel is hoping to increase the number of rooms it has to more than 100.

Premier Inn has put forward plans to extend its Rothwell Road hotel by 20 rooms to 103.

The hotel, annexed with the Brewers Fayre restaurant chain, also wants to increase its number of parking spaces from 141 to 160.

A planning statement said the expansion plans would not affect hotels in the town centre

It said: “Kettering Premier Inn serves business travellers mainly during the week, due to its convenient location and proximity to key roads and its location next to Telford Way Industrial Estate and Kettering General Hospital.

“As a result hotels in the town centre will not be comprises as they serve a different target market.”

Should the expansion be approved by planners, six further jobs will be created.

The hotel last expanded in 2014, when a two-storey annexe was built.