Expansion could see Kettering school take on more pupils

A Kettering school could have 350 more pupils on its roll by 2023 after unveiling plans for an expansion.

Plans have been submitted to extend Kettering Science Academy in Deeble Road on land east of the site.

This is how the extension would look from the outside.

Plans say a brand new three-storey building would house a dining and common room, 16 classrooms, library and ICT facilities.

If approved the school’s projected occupancy shows an increase in pupils from 1,163 in 2018/19 to 1,525 in 2023/24.

A planning document said: “The extension will increase the school from a 7 form entry (FE) to a 9 FE and is necessary to accommodate the additional school places generated following the recent housing delivery in the area.”

It will be welcome news to those looking to increase the county’s education capacity. Just last week Northamptonshire County Council announced they had allocated a record near-9,000 secondary places, more than 450 more than their previous record.

Plans say the expansion on the east of the site “maximises development potential”.

There are constraints on expanding anywhere else on the site because it would impact parking spaces and playing pitches.

Kettering Science Academy, which currently has an Ofsted rating of requires improvement, is part of the Brooke Weston Trust who began managing the school in 2009.

Trust chief executive Dr Andrew Campbell said: “We are excited about liaising with Northamptonshire County Council and other schools in the town to ensure that we can continue to provide high quality and evolving educational opportunities for students in the area.”

The extension could see an increase in the number of staff at the school from 143 to 147.

Plans to expand Southfield School in Lewis Road, Kettering, look set to be decided next week.