Eviction notice served after Travellers set up camp in Raunds

An eviction notice has been served on Travellers who have set up an illegal encampment in Raunds.

The group has been asked to leave the site by 8pm today (Monday) or enforcement action will be taken.

A community alert posted by Tim Butter, police community support officer for East Northants, said: “Some of you may be aware there is an unauthorised Traveller encampment on a grassy area by the Brick Kiln Way traffic lights in Raunds.

“The land owners have hired a private company to serve an eviction order on the travellers today.

“This has already been served and the Travellers have been given until 20.00 hrs today (Monday) to remove themselves from the land.

“If the eviction order is not adhered to the balliffs will be back tomorrow to enforce the order.”

And his message continued: “Feel free to discuss this on social media however please remember to respect all community groups.

“In these types of cases its always the landowner that is the lead agency or company.

“The police would only get involved if there are any reported breaches of the peace.”