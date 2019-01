A car parked in Corby had all four of its tyres pierced by a vandal.

Police are investigating the incident of criminal damage, which took place in Babbage Crescent.

At some point between 8.30pm on December 1 and 12.30pm yesterday (January 1), an offender pierced every tyre of a white Citroen with an unknown instrument.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.