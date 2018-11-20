Every major Wetherspoons in and around Northamptonshire ranked from best to worst

Northamptonshire has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in Northamptonshire, ranked according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Red Well

The Red Well, located in Wellingborough, has an impressive four out of five rating, with 41 per cent of customers deeming it ‘very good’.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “Fine selection of meals, the prices are very reasonable. The service was friendly and the meals arrived in good time.”

Another commented, “Friendly staff. Plenty of seating with a family area as well. Coffee refill as well. Always busy but the service is still quick.”

16 Silver Street, Wellingborough NN8 1BD

2. The Cordwainer

The Cordwainer has an overall TripAdvisor score of 3.5 out of five, with 41 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

One visitor said, “Still fab. Great value. Very friendly staff. Great food. Well looked after beer. Spotlessly clean. In a nutshell. A great bar.”

The Ridings Northampton NN1 2AQ

3. The Saracens Head Inn

The Saracens Head Inn, located in Daventry, also has an overall score of 3.5 out of five, with 38 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

One review said, “Always amazing,” with another customer writing, “Amazing food and service”.

Customers liked the good quality food, value for money and the quick and friendly service.

1 Brook Street, Daventry NN11 4GG

4. The Saxon Crown

Located in Corby, The Saxon Crown has a rating of 3.5 out of five.

One customer said: “I really like this ‘Spoons. The atmosphere is relaxing. Drinks are good and so is the food for the price.”

Another noted, “Better than average Wetherspoons.It’s more modern and cleaner than the Wetherspoons I have been in recently, usual good choice of beers the service was decent even making sure they served people in the right order, food outside area which is unusual, one of the better ones.”

100 Elizabeth Street, Corby NN17 1FN

5.The Earl of Dalkeith

The Earl of Dalkeith has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, but gets mixed reviews from customers.

On TripAdvisor, one said, “Staff recommendation for excellent service”, but another complained that the bar “really needs a proper clean”.

13–15 Dalkeith Place, Kettering NN16 0BS

6.The Railway Inn

Located in Rusden, The Railway Inn also gets varied reviews from customers, with a 3.5 out of five rating.

One diner complimented the pub’s “great food”, but another said, “Went here once before and it was woeful. We thought we would give them a second chance. NEVER again, four bar staff and three customers waiting.”

143 High Street, Rushden NN10 0PA

7.The Samuel Lloyd

Located in Corby, The Samuel Lloyd has a rating of 3.5 out of five stars. Multiple customers commented on the slow service here.

One review read, “Service here is often slow,” while another simply said, “Appalling service”.

Another customer commented, “Never eaten in a Wetherspoons before - won't be doing so again either.”

Rockingham Park, Corby